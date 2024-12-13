Coach Rob Walter named a 15-man team for next week’s three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Uncapped Lions seamer Kwena Maphaka has earned his maiden call-up to the 50-over setup.

The 18-year-old, already capped in T20Is will join Kagiso Rabada, who makes his return to the ODI squad for the first time since the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The squad also includes seamer Ottneil Baartman and allrounders Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.