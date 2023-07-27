Australia will go all out to win an Ashes series for the first time in England since 2001 when they clash for the start of the fifth Test at The Oval on Thursday at 12pm.
Retaining the Ashes urn with an unassailable 2-1 series lead heading into the final match, Australia need at least a draw in the fifth match to be outright series winners.
And captain Pat Cummins says: “It’s a big week.
“If we win this one and you look back, it’s been an incredible tour over.
That'll do! The Old Trafford Test is a draw meaning we retain the #Ashes! 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇺 pic.twitter.com/MXXrnPHtNG— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 23, 2023
“It’s already a fantastic tour. But to go home winning the urn will be phenomenal.
“It’s a final thing to tick off the list of titles to win for a few of the guys. You never know if you’ll get another chance to do it.”
England, meanwhile, have named an unchanged side for the clash including veteran Jimmy Anderson, who turns 41 during the five-day match on Sunday.