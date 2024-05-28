The tournament starts next week, with Gibbs telling Sportsboom : “The World Cup will be won or lost depending on how the batters play spin in the West Indies.

Proteas legend Herschell Gibbs believes the team that plays spin bowling the best will win this year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the US.

“We have seen that everyone plays pace well. The wickets in the USA could be skiddy with bounce as the drop-in pitch came from Australia. The grounds are even smaller than the ones in the IPL. I am expecting some high-scoring games in America.”

Gibbs furthermore believes South Africa captain Aiden Markram will have to be wys in terms of how he uses his bowlers.

The former opening batsman vannie Kaap says: “You can’t be predictable as to how you use your bowlers. The guys will have to bowl at any time of the innings. Markram’s captaincy will be the key in such situations.”