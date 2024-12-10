South Africa made klein skooltjie of Sri Lanka innie Baai on Monday, winning the second cricket Test by 109 runs for a 2-0 series clean sweep.

The victory, added to the 233-run pak slae of the visitors in Durban, sent the Lankans home stert tussen die bene and out of the running to make the World Test Championship final, while simultaneously lifting South Africa into first place in the Test standings.

With two more five-day matches against Pakistan to come in this cycle, SA are a shoo-in to make next year’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

And Man of the Series against Sri Lanka, captain Temba Bavuma, is excited at the thought, saying: