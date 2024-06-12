Province yesterday announced their squad for the 2024/25 season and while it’s mostly the squad that did duty for them last season, the additions of youngsters Abdallah Bayoumy and Juan James have Nackerdien buzzing.

The future at Western Province cricket is in good hands, according to coach Salieg Nackerdien.

He says: “We've are excited to bring in 20-year-old Abdallah Bayoumy, as a new rookie.

“Together with Juan James, 19, they represent the promising future of our team. Overall, our squad remains very strong, and our success in reaching two finals and winning the One Day Cup demonstrates our commitment to excellence.

“We are committed to developing our younger players, while maintaining faith in the squad that has brought us success. We have a good blend of youth and experience, and it is crucial for the young players to learn quickly and take responsibility.”