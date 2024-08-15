Proteas opener Tony de Zorzi is confident that he will reach the three-figure mark in Test cricket sooner rather than later. De Zorzi, 26, looked well on his way to score his first Test ton in the first Test against the West Indies, getting to 78 runs in the first innings before trying to reverse sweep a ball and getting a glove on it.

Out, caught in the slips, eight runs shy of his highest total of 85 – also against the Windies in only his second Test match at the Wanderers last year – De Zorzi now has two fifties to his name in five five-day matches. A 45 in South Africa’s second innings in the drawn first Test in the Caribbean, De Zorzi is in good nick and says when asked about that elusive first Test century: “It [the 100] will come when it’s supposed to, I’m doing the work I can. “Hopefully next time it doesn’t hit my glove and I will get over the line.”