Proteas opener Tony de Zorzi is confident that he will reach the three-figure mark in Test cricket sooner rather than later.
De Zorzi, 26, looked well on his way to score his first Test ton in the first Test against the West Indies, getting to 78 runs in the first innings before trying to reverse sweep a ball and getting a glove on it.
Out, caught in the slips, eight runs shy of his highest total of 85 – also against the Windies in only his second Test match at the Wanderers last year – De Zorzi now has two fifties to his name in five five-day matches.
A 45 in South Africa’s second innings in the drawn first Test in the Caribbean, De Zorzi is in good nick and says when asked about that elusive first Test century: “It [the 100] will come when it’s supposed to, I’m doing the work I can.
“Hopefully next time it doesn’t hit my glove and I will get over the line.”
He adds of his showing in that match: “My performance was good. I think both times [in both innings] I played with decent intent…
“Ultimately it was a good performance by the team, I probably should have kicked on from the 70-odd I scored, but just happy with what I contributed.”
The second and last Test between the two teams start today.