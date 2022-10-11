The Proteas must up their game in all departments to win on Tuesday’s ODI series-decider against India in New Delhi at 10am. With their T20 stars already in Australia for the World Cup, a second-string India team klapped South Africa by seven wickets in the second ODI on Sunday to level the three-match series 1-1.

Heading into today’s final clash, the Proteas simply have to win – not only to get some confidence ahead of travelling Down Under themselves, but also to get some much-needed Super League points to qualify for next year’s 50-over World Cup in India. As it stands they will be missing out on automatic entry, with only the top eight qualifying. Currently in 11th place on the log and a three-match series against England and two matches against Netherlands to come after this, SA still have an outside chance.

But failing to crack the top eight means they will then have to go via the qualifiers – played in Zimbabwe next year. That’s why it’s important for them to get the 10 log points for a win on Tuesday. Following Sunday’s defeat, batsman Aiden Markram says they know what they must do.

Markram explains: “It’s a very important series for us in terms of points for the World Cup and we are giving it our all. “We’ve got no doubt we’ll come back stronger.” LEAD: Keshav Maharaj A 2-1 series defeat to an under-strength India today will not only leave SA with a mountain to climb for the World Cup, but they will also enter next week’s T20 event knowing they also lost the recent T20 series to India by the same margin.