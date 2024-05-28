Stand-in Proteas captain Rassie van der Dussen says they were blown away by the West Indies in their 3-0 T20I series defeat at the weekend. South Africa lost the three matches by 28 runs, 166 runs and eight wickets respectively.

Playing without captain Aiden Markram and some of their India Premier League stars such as Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, Van der Dussen, who is not in the World Cup squad, is diep omgekrap with their effort in Jamaica. He says: “[The performances were] thoroughly disappointing. Not what we had in mind coming here. From the first game they were all over us. We couldn’t adapt, and [in Sunday night’s final match] we couldn’t find answers with the ball. Not happy with that.” RETURNS: Aiden Markram. On the field is Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi of South Africa. Van der Dussen believes now that the “best of the rest” have shown what they can do, it’s time for the big guns to come in and do their thing.