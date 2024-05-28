Stand-in Proteas captain Rassie van der Dussen says they were blown away by the West Indies in their 3-0 T20I series defeat at the weekend.
South Africa lost the three matches by 28 runs, 166 runs and eight wickets respectively.
Playing without captain Aiden Markram and some of their India Premier League stars such as Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, Van der Dussen, who is not in the World Cup squad, is diep omgekrap with their effort in Jamaica.
He says: “[The performances were] thoroughly disappointing. Not what we had in mind coming here. From the first game they were all over us. We couldn’t adapt, and [in Sunday night’s final match] we couldn’t find answers with the ball. Not happy with that.”
Van der Dussen believes now that the “best of the rest” have shown what they can do, it’s time for the big guns to come in and do their thing.
He explains: “The chat coming into [the final match] was that you can chat all you want but have to deliver. in the middle. We couldn’t do that. Time for talking is done, we’ll need our experienced people coming in to take more responsibility.
“There’s no excuse We were caught off guard how they played with the bat and they were better with the ball as simple as that. We were taught a few lessons.”
SA kick off their T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in New York next Monday.
