Western Province want to ruk die ding at Newlands tonight when they host the Warriors in a T20 Challenge clash at 6pm.
On a high after beating the Titans by seven wickets in Pretoria on Sunday, Bowler of the Match in that clash, Wesley Bedja (2/22), is honger for more scalps.
Province are in fourth place after their first match against Boland washed out, before they went down to the North West Dragons last Friday.
But after tasting blood against the Titans, Bedja tells the WP media team: “It was a massive win for us against a Titans team who started off really nicely in the competition. I think we kept it simple in terms of plans and executed it well for most of the game…
“It gives us the momentum going into Wednesday’s game against the Warriors.”
He adds of getting some supports from the fans innie stands: “I think it’s important that we build on the momentum from the Titans game and keep to our plans trying to execute them as best as we can.
“Warriors are a good team, they also haven’t been doing well so far in the competition so we can expect them to come out gun blazing at us.
“Having the fans coming out to support really gives the team a boost so it’s extremely important that we repay them by putting in quality performances and winning at Newlands.”