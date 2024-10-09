Western Province want to ruk die ding at Newlands tonight when they host the Warriors in a T20 Challenge clash at 6pm. On a high after beating the Titans by seven wickets in Pretoria on Sunday, Bowler of the Match in that clash, Wesley Bedja (2/22), is honger for more scalps.

Province are in fourth place after their first match against Boland washed out, before they went down to the North West Dragons last Friday. But after tasting blood against the Titans, Bedja tells the WP media team: “It was a massive win for us against a Titans team who started off really nicely in the competition. I think we kept it simple in terms of plans and executed it well for most of the game… “It gives us the momentum going into Wednesday’s game against the Warriors.”