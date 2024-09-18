The Proteas will play their first 50-over match of the year when they face Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates today at 2pm. And they will have to do so without captain Temba Bavuma, who pulled out of the first match last night because of illness.

The 34-year-old’s captain’s armband will now instead be worn by T20I skipper Aiden Markram. With South Africa having last played ODI cricket against India in Paarl last year, Markram says of what they want out of the three-match series: “We feel like we’re in a good space as a team. “I don’t think we have to repeat ourselves to say we’re a team that’s growing and exposing guys to the next level which is fantastic.

“But the feeling in that team is that everyone is in a good space and excited about the series… “We’re here to grow the squad, but we are also here to win games for South Africa. We’ve got no doubt that it will be a big challenge for us…” The Proteas lost the series to India 2-1, going down by 78 runs in that final match.