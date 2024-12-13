BY DEAN CLOETE Proteas allrounder George Linde missed the team bus from their hotel to Kingsmead for the first T20I against Pakistan on Tuesday night and had to be escorted by local police haal his teammates in.

Once there (at Kingsmead), he put on one of the greatest allround performances the game has ever seen to help South Africa to an 11-run win in the opener of the three-match series. Linde first starred with the bat, helping South Africa to 183/9 after their top-order collapsed to 28/3. Alongside David Miller (82 off 40), Linde smashed a gevaarlike 48 off 24 balls to pull SA out of the fire.

Daai was nie al nie and the 33-year-old, who had to wait for three years to get a chance to play for the national team again, then took an incredible 4/21 with his spinners. There could only be one Man of the Match winner. Of his duidelike performance and comeback to the national team, Linde says: “It is an awesome feeling to be back again. I’ve been through a tough time, but the last year has been really good.

“I feel like I do deserve this opportunity. It came at the right time, so I’m pretty chuffed with myself for getting here and thankful for the opportunity to play for the country.” HE’S OUT: Linde took four wickets He adds: “I know how hard I worked for this opportunity to come...” Linde says of almost missing the team bus: “For some reason my phone was 15 minutes behind, I thought at 4pm I was going to walk down and was going to get on the bus early. As I got out I saw the bus leaving. That feeling isn’t great, but police escorts took me to the bus.