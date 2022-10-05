Cricket South Africa’s director of coaching Enoch Nkwe has revealed that they are looking into the possibility of appointing format-specific coaches at the Proteas. With head coach Mark Boucher stepping down after this month’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the search for his successor has begun.

Nkwe, though, tells News24 that they are looking to split the role. He explains: “We have to move forward and we have the idea of splitting the roles to have a bit more focus on red-ball and white-ball cricket.” Splitting the roles mean that the Proteas could get one coach for limited-overs cricket and one for Test cricket.

Speaking to IOL, the director also gave his backing to struggling limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma. Nkwe says: “We know he had a hand injury, and he would have loved to be in England. “But we all know Temba’s character, and how he puts the team first, and sometimes we say ‘put yourself first and the team will do better’, but he is driven.