Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says cricket can now finally be the main ding again, after their off-field issues have been ironed out. Proteas coach Mark Boucher was charged with gross misconduct for racism allegations against him earlier this year, but Boucher has since been cleared of the allegations.

With the team leaving for India, where they'll play five T20's this month, today, Bavuma says: "I think there is a lot of relief within the whole cricket fraternity that it seems as if these off-field issues have been resolved and put to bed. "Now there is space for everyone to focus on cricket and what happens on the field." Bavuma says it wasn't easy for the team during months of off-field issues which arose during the Social Justice Nation Building hearings .