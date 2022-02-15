Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be paaping when he faces Paris St Germain’s star-studded attack in tonight’s 10pm Champions League last-16 first leg at the Parc de Princes.

Having faced the Parisians on six previous occasions with Real and Chelsea, the Belgian is yet to come out on the winning team.

And with PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino racing to get Brazil yster Neymar ready to play alongside familiar foe Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, Courtois must be expecting the worst.

Of Neymar, who has been out with since December with an ankle injury, Pochettino says: “You have to be careful with expectations, then it’s not reality.

“Everyone creates their own expectations. Expectation is something that is not supported by science and reality is something else.

“It may be there. Evolution is very good and he may be in the squad. Hopefully, because he’s an important player for us.”

