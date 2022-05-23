The victory secured them fourth place on the log and will now see Pretoria’s beste host countrymen the Sharks in their quarterfinal clash.

Cornal Hendricks scored a second-half hattrick of tries to steer the Bulls to a superb 39-31 United Rugby Championship win over Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium on Friday.

The Bulls hit the ground running on Friday, with wing Madosh Tambwe dotting down in the third minute from close quarters. They made it 12-0 in the 20th minute when flyhalf Chris Smith stepped his way through for their second try.

With Ospreys fighting back to make it 12-10 at the break, Hendricks broke the line after the restart to put Canan Moodie away. The centre then made it his game, slicing through the middle in the 47th minute for his first try, before again breaking a few tackles on his way to the tryline in the 62nd minute.

His first two tries sandwiched an Ospreys touchdown (33-17), before Moodie turned provider this time, collecting a counterattack before unleashing Hendricks for his hattrick 15 minutes from time.