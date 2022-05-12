Sadio Mane says he is still happy at Liverpool and trying to enjoy every moment of his time at the club, while speculation around his future continues to swirl amid links to Bayern Munich and Barcelona. The 30-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of next season, scored the winner in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory against Aston Villa to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

This, after Liverpool fell behind through Douglas Luiz’s forceful third-minute opener, while Joel Matip slid home a close-range finish. Mane then headed home Luis Diaz’s cross for the winner in the 65th minute. EQUALISER: Ace Joel Matip, right But he had to field questions about his future afterwards, with reports earlier in the week saying he is unhappy at the club, telling Sky Sports: “Yeah, sure, when we won the trophies I think I was more happy.

“But I think I just try to enjoy every moment and try to score and assist for my team mates. I think it is all about the team or nothing, the boys make it easier for me so I am obviously very happy.” The message to the club therefore is clear, win more trophies and Mane is happier at Anfield. NO SURRENDER: Reds boss Klopp The Reds will look to bag a second this season when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, while they also face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.