With four games left to play in the season, Spurs are in fifth place on the log – two points behind fierce rivals Arsenal in fourth.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is ready to breek Liverpool harte at Anfield on Saturday, as his team continues to hunt a top-four Premier League berth.

Their hosts this weekend are chasing their eie ding, with Liverpool just one point behind log leaders Manchester City.

Defeat could be disastrous to both teams’ aspirations, with Conte warning: “Four games to go, next game against Liverpool, maybe someone can think that we have to get points in other games, but I think we have to prepare for this game and to go there and try to get points. For us, every game is vital.”

High on confidence after beating Leicester 3-1 last weekend, Conte says if they play like they did in that game they could spring a surprise.