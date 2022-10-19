Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is skrikkerig about facing Cristiano Ronaldo again when his manne go to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Wednesday night at 9.15pm.
The last time the sides met in the Premier League at the Theatre of Dreams in March, Ronaldo pulled a Freddy Krueger by scoring a hattrick in a 3-2 victory, leaving Conte still having nagmerries about the Portugeuse ace.
Conte says: “Last season he [Ronaldo] scored a hattrick against us! And fingers crossed [he doesn’t do the same]…
“We lost 3-2, but we lost against him, not against United last season. I remember very well, because we played a very good game, and he solved the situation a lot.”
Ronaldo, though, has just one league goal this season and was substituted after 72 minutes in last Sunday’s goalless draw against Newcastle, with the 37-year-old Portuguese skudding his kop at coach Eric ten Hag’s call.
Ten Hag, though, defended his decision, saying: “We have to recover four games in 10 days and especially for the strikers, I want to keep them fresh.”
With the fewest goals in the Prem top seven – 13 from nine games – fifth-place United will be hoping for a repeat of Ronaldo’s heroics and close the gap to third-placed Spurs, on 23 points, to just four with a game in hand.
Conte, meanwhile, will be hoping his eie goalscoring yster Harry Kane will continue his red-hot streak, with the striker looking to become the first Spurs player to score for six league matches in a row.