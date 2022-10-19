Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is skrikkerig about facing Cristiano Ronaldo again when his manne go to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Wednesday night at 9.15pm. 💡 A @PremierLeague night under the lights awaits! 🔴#MUFC || #MUNTOT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 19, 2022 The last time the sides met in the Premier League at the Theatre of Dreams in March, Ronaldo pulled a Freddy Krueger by scoring a hattrick in a 3-2 victory, leaving Conte still having nagmerries about the Portugeuse ace.

Conte says: “Last season he [Ronaldo] scored a hattrick against us! And fingers crossed [he doesn’t do the same]… “We lost 3-2, but we lost against him, not against United last season. I remember very well, because we played a very good game, and he solved the situation a lot.” Ronaldo, though, has just one league goal this season and was substituted after 72 minutes in last Sunday’s goalless draw against Newcastle, with the 37-year-old Portuguese skudding his kop at coach Eric ten Hag’s call.