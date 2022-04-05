Tottenham boss Antonio Conte called on his players to kap aan if they want to finish in the Premier League top four.

Spurs came from a goal down to run out 5-1 home winners over Newcastle on Sunday night, going fourth ahead of Arsenal’s visit to Crystal Palace last night as the Gunners look to reclaim a three-point gap with a game in hand.

After Fabian Schar’s opener for the Magpies, the hosts stormed back through goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Heung-Min Son, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn.

And Conte says: “Now we have to continue in this way.

“In November when I arrived I found one type of situation and at that time it was difficult then to believe to be in the race now for the Champions League.

“For sure we know very well that in this race there are other teams that maybe in this moment they have an advantage.

“I think Arsenal have to play two games but don’t forget [Manchester] United with an amazing squad, don’t forget West Ham and also Wolves.”

