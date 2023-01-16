Former Cape Cobras coach Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter are set to be named Proteas’ Test and limited-overs coaches respectively on Monday.
Cricket South Africa will name their coaches at 10am on Monday, with IOL Sport reporting that Conrad and Walter will be the manne taking over from former coach Mark Boucher.
Conrad, Walter, current interim boss Malibongwe Maketa, Adrian Birrell, Richard Pybus and Lance Klusener - who withdrew from the process - were on the shortlist.
Conrad coached the Cape Cobras up until 2010, with his most recent success being with the SA U19 team that emerged victorious in Cricket SA’s Division 2 T20 Challenge.
Walter, meanwhile, used to be the Proteas’ fitness trainer.
He progressed into a head coaching position at the Titans in 2013 before moving to New Zealand.