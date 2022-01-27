Sadio Mane scored Senegal’s opener in their 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde to progress to the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals before going to hospital with concussion.

The Liverpool ace fired home from a set-piece after 62 minutes but had been hurt earlier in a nasty clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who was sent off for the incident.

Mane then left the field shortly afterwards complaining of a headache and could be a doubt for the quarterfinal in Limbe on Sunday.

Substitute Bamba Dieng scored the second goal deep in stoppage time against a gallant Cape Verde side, who also had Patrick Andrade sent off after 20 minutes.

Morocco also advanced to the final eight after their 2-1 win over Malawi on the same night.

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango blasted a seventh-minute opener from 40 yards out before Youssef En-Nesyri headed an equaliser on the stroke of halftime and Achraf Hakimi’s pinpoint freekick winner in the 70th minute.

[email protected]