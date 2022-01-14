South Africa need 111 more runs with eight wickets in hand to win the three-Test series against India at Newlands today.

This after India had set them a fourth innings winning target of 212, after scoring 223 and 198 in their two innings, with the Proteas getting 210 in their first knock.

Resuming South Africa’s innings on Day Four today will be hero of the first innings Keegan Petersen on 48* and possibly Rassie van der Dussen who is yet to walk out, after captain Dean Elgar (30) lost his wicket with the last ball of the day - playing a Jasprit Bumrah delivery down leg and straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

That wicket, coupled by the of Aiden Markram for 16, would have given India some belief heading into the fourth day - especially after they were left fuming when a LBW decision to give Elgar out on 22 off the bowling of Ravi Aswhin was overturned by the third umpire.

Indian batsman Rishabh Pant

Earlier on Day Three, India took their overnight score from 57/2 to 198 thanks to a superb 100* from Rishabh Pant.

The second-highest score in India’s innings belonged to Kohli, who scored 29 runs, as Marco Jansen ended with bowling figures of 4/36.

Lungi Ngidi was on fire too, taking 3/21 to add to the 3/53 taken by Kagiso Rabada.

But today will be all about the South African batsmen and local Paarl yster Petersen, who top-scored in the first innings with 72.

And if last night’s final session was anything to go by, Petersen and the rest of the South African batting lineup can expect some hostile bowling from India today, as they look to bag the last eight wickets.

The Proteas, on the other hand, will look to stay calm and chase down the remaining runs to bag a series win over the No.1 Test team in the world.

