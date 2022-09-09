Chelsea on Thursday named Graham Potter as their new head coach after the former Brighton boss signed a five-year deal. The highly-regarded 47-year-old replaces Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday morning after a poor start to the season.

Potter says of his appointment: “I am incredibly proud and excited. “I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.” Potter will get to work immediately as he prepares his new charges for Saturday’s 1.30pm Premier League London derby at near-neighbours Fulham.