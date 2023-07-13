Bafana Bafana striker Tshegofatso Mabasa went from zero to hero and Cosafa Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli just can’t praise his ace enough. This after the Orlando Pirates outcast came off the bench, with South Africa heading out of the tournament, to bag a brace and fire Bafana into Friday’s semifinal against holders Zambia with a 2-1 win over eSwatini on Tuesday night.

Mabasa was targeted by fans after missing groot kanse in last Wednesday’s opening 1-1 draw with Namibia. But with the Cosafa Cup hosts trailing to eSwatini striker Bongwa Matsebula’s vicious 51st-minute opener 1-0 in their final Group A game, Ramoreboli summoned Mabasa on. PRAISE: Morena Ramoreboli And the 26-year-old, who was sent out on loan to Sekhukhune by Bucs last season, repaid Morena’s faith by turning the tide.

In the 72nd minute, he launched a loose ball with his left boot from outside the area past the Swati keeper to restore Bafana to the top of Group A. Then in the 90th minute, Mabasa made the punte vas, putting the finishing touch on great work from striker partner Iqraam Rayners. And Morena says of his hero: “Sometimes as a player you need coaches who believe in you and give you confidence.