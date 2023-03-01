Dweba has, frustratingly, missed his lineout jumpers while on national duty for the Springboks and at the start of his career at the Stormers this season.

The Stormers believe they have fixed Joseph Dweba’s lineout throwing issues by just accepting the fact that he is different to some of the other hookers around.

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani, though, believes he is getting better in that department and says the key to his improvement was just backing the player.

Hlungwani explains: “What a lot of people don’t know is that Joseph’s got an unorthodox sort of throwing technique and I think maybe you’ll find in previous places they’ve tried to change that and when he arrived here I said ‘throw the way you want to throw, as long as it’s straight and into the right hands’...

“We back his technique… we embrace people doing things differently or with different techniques.”