Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker couldn’t hide his disappointment after his manne conceded an equaliser with the last kick of the game in Wednesday night’s 1-1 PSL draw with Swallows.

Stellies looked set to climb into second in the standings after skipper Zitha Kwinika’s 10th-minute headed goal saw them lead deep into injury time at the Danie Craven Stadium.

But for the second game in a row, a lapse in concentration at the back cost them, after they they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup at the weekend.

This time Wandisile Letlabika pouched at the death to deny Stellies three points.

And a frustrated coach Barker says: “To concede when you looked like winning…

With his side failing to score a second and not learning from their mistakes, he adds: When you don’t build on leads, you open up the game for opposition.

“We have learn from these situations and learn to control the game better.”

