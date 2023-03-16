Claremont could wrap up the Western Province Premier League A 1Day title when they face defending champions Durbanville in a top-of-the-table clash this weekend. Heading into the penultimate round of action, Claremont lead Saturday’s visitors by a single log point and if they bag a bonus point win, they will take an unassailable lead heading into next week’s final round.

With 10 wins on the trot, the hosts will head into the game full of confidence. They have a well-balanced side with Matt de Villiers (724 runs) and captain Josh Breed (687) prolific run makers. Rookie: Rylands’ Dayyan Behardien Their attack is more varied with seamer Gavin Dickenson and spinner Breed amongst the wickets recently. On a Constantia wicket which favours batters the toss would be a good one to win against Durbies, who will not surrender their title easily. They have a formidable batting line up with their consistent openers Jean Strydom (with 793 runs) and Fritz de Beer (729) among the top three run makers in the league.

In addition their three-pronged pace attack of Jody Lawrence, Nathan Swartz and Taswin Lukas have been the key to their success and should they win the match, there will be all to play for next week. At the bottom end of the table, Ottoman will have to win their last two games if they gonna escape relegation. They face a daunting task when they are away to third placed WPCC. Rylands are clear of the relegation zone following their 47 run win over Ottoman and should visit Green Point with confidence. Newcomer 17-year-old Dayyaan Behardien (5/12) excelled with his spinners last weekend.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS WP Premier League Durbanville beat Brackenfell by 36 runs

Durbanville 180/5 (Jean Strydom 59; JT Schoeman 2/29). Brackenfell 144/6 (Philip Kleynhans 48, Ruan Vlok 40*). Rylands beat Ottoman by 47 runs

Rylands 149/9 (Taariq Behardien 3/19). Ottoman 102 (Dayyaan Behardien 5/12). Claremont beat WPCC by 7 wickets

WPCC 150 (Gavin Dickenson 3/32, Josh Breed 3/49). Claremont 151/3 (Daniel Smith 41). Bellville v Green Point (Abandoned)

Kraaifontein v UWC (Abandoned) CTCC v Rondebosch (Abandoned) WP First Division

UCT beat Kuils River by 6 wickets, Primrose beat Avendale by 18 runs, Strandfontein beat Gugulethu by 60 runs, Vikings beat Victoria by 6 wickets, UCT beat Primrose by 4 wickets, Tygerberg v Northerns Goodwood ( Abandoned), Pinelands v Milnerton (Abandoned). THIS WEEKEND’S FIXTURES Premier League: Rondebosch v Brackenfell, CTCC v Kraaifontein, Claremont v Durbanville, Green Point v Rylands, Bellville v UWC, WPCC v Ottomans.