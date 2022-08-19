Cape derby veteran Nathan Paulse tips Stellenbosch to take home local bragging rights in their PSL clash against Cape Town City on Saturday. Saturday’s 5.30pm all-Kaapse battle sees Eric Tinkler’s rock-bottom City host the unbeaten Maroons, who go into the weekend with two points off the top of the early-season table.

City are low on morale after picking up just a single log point from their opening four matches and were dealt a helse blow when star goalkeeper Hugo Marquez asked the club to terminate his contract on the eve of their midweek goalless draw with Maritzburg United. IMPRESSED: Cape ace Nathan Paulse Stellies, meanwhile, had the week off after blowing Royal AM away 3-1 for their first of the campaign last weekend. And former Ajax Cape Town striker Paulse, who spent 13 seasons playing in the Mother City, reckons it will be closer than the tale of the tape suggests.

He says of the hosts, who will be desperate for a lift: “It’s hasn’t been a great start to their season. Up next: #CapeDerby Saturday! 🔥



🆚 Stellenbosch FC

🏆 #DStvPrem

📆 Saturday 20 August

⏰ 17:30

📺 Televised SS2

🏟 DHL Stadium

🎟 https://t.co/rVJSHdTVIY pic.twitter.com/0ojX4F3dB1 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 18, 2022 “On form, Stellenbosch might just edge it, but they alway say a wounded animal comes out fighting.” City’s desperation and know-how around the squad will keep them in the game.

But Paulse believes Stellies’ homegrown talents like Oshwin Andries, Devin Titus, Dean van Rooyen and Antonio van Wyk have given them a point of pride to play that is unrivalled in Mzansi. And that could give them the derby drive. He adds of Steve Barker’s manne, who are looking for a fourth-straight derby win: “If you are talking about an authentic community club in the PSL, Stellies is that. 🚨 𝙉![CDATA[]]>𝙀![CDATA[]]>𝙓![CDATA[]]>𝙏 𝙈![CDATA[]]>𝘼![CDATA[]]>𝙏![CDATA[]]>𝘾![CDATA[]]>𝙃 🚨



A visit to the City

Cape Derby!



🏆 #DStvPrem

🆚 @CapeTownCityFC

🗓 20 AUG

🏟 DHL Stadium

🕢 17H30

📺 SuperSport PSL

🎟 https://t.co/4z5pgkBSCh



See you there 👋 #StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/j7cDfsHz1V — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 17, 2022 “You can see it in the players coming through. And it’s an added edge.”

Weekend PSL fixtures Friday: Swallows v AmaZulu (7.30pm) Saturday: Arrows v TS Galaxy (3pm), Sekhukhune v Sundowns (3pm), CT City v Stellenbosch (5.30pm), Chiefs v Richards Bay, Maritzburg v Chippa (8pm)