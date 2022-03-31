Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is expecting a helse challenge from Liverpool as the season enters the business end.

Premier League leaders City go to Burnley this weekend with a narrow one-point advantage on Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, before showdowns in the league (April 10) and the FA Cup semifinal (April 16).

The titans of English football are also in the Champions League, with City hosting Atletico Madrid next Tuesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals, while Liverpool go to Benfica.

And Guardiola is amped for the run-in, saying: “I don’t why I’m more relaxed when it comes to big games.

“Maybe it’s because the players are more focused - you can smell it.”

He adds: “Liverpool has been pushing us for the last five years now. So we have to go to Burnley and get the points - the game has the same points as the Liverpool game.”

