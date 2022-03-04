They may not own the Premier League title anymore, but Manchester United still own bitter rivals Manchester City as they look for a fourth straight win at the Etihad.

All bets are off when the struggling Red Devils visit the holders and leaders Manchester City in Sunday night’s 6.30pm derby.

Form goes out of the window when it comes to bragging rights in Manchester, with underdogs United winning on their last three visits to City, even though Pep Guardiola’s side still went on to take the league title in two of those seasons.

With City looking to maintain their lead on Liverpool and the Red Devils looking to retain fourth, there is a vuurwarme showdown on the cards again.

In the Reds’ corner, in-form derby newbie Jadon Sancho is ready to come out swinging.

After a tough start to life at Old Trafford since his move from Borussia Dortmund at the start of the season, the City academy graduate has arguably been United’s best player since the start of 2022.

With two goals and another two assists, he will be looking to hurt his former club.

And the 21-year-old winger reckons his form is down to playing with “the best”.

He says: “I’m here with a lot of great players and I’m learning from the best.

“You’ve got Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane… I’m definitely learning from them.”

Meanwhile, City midfielder Jack Grealish is looking to impress boss Guardiola after his goal in Tuesday night’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough.

With Liverpool looking to close a six-point gap with a game in hand, the £100m offseason arrival knows this match is high stakes, saying: “It’s a massive game.

“It’s a game we’re going to go into with full confidence and it’s a game that we need to win.”

