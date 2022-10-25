Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada is out to get his team back to winning ways at all costs against in-form Chippa United in Tuesday night’s 7.30pm PSL clash at Cape Town Stadium. 📸 We're back at home tomorrow... ⏳



🆚 Chippa United

🏆 #DstvPrem

📆 Tuesday 25 October

⏰ 19:30

🏟 DHL Stadium

🎟️ R40

🎫 https://t.co/X0UueVXw4B pic.twitter.com/VnjEutSsCb — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 24, 2022 The 27-year-old has been sukkelling for game time this season as his teammates have struggled to come to grips with the PSL and Africa – where they have fallen out of the Champions League.

With 10 log points after 10 league games, City are one place above the relegation playoff spot thanks to goal difference. And Nodada is looking to help his team pull away from danger in a tough match-up with Chippa, who are up in sixth on 17 points after three wins in a row. Set to play a part tonight, he tells the Daily Voice: “We’re in a situation where we need three points – do or die, in whatever manner – and that’s the attitude we have to have for the game.