Cape Town City will be out to rectify the wrongs of their last PSL match when they take on Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday at 8pm.

Coach Eric Tinkler was die bliksem in after his side lost 3-2 to Golden Arrows with all three goals conceded came from corner kicks.

That loss left the Citizens in 11th place after just two wins from seven, with Sekhukhune currently in eighth place.

An unhappy Tinkler is quoted by Hollywoodbets as saying after the match: “Below poor, I’m extremely angry, we didn’t know how to defend corners; three goals we conceded were all from corners. Every time they had corners they looked dangerous. We have to be attacking the ball. We were not aggressive on the set pieces and no one took responsibility.”