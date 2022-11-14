Cape Town City have strengthened their squad over the weekend with the signing of Cameroonian striker Bertrand Mani. The 25-year-old ace arrives from Colombe Sportive after a 20-goal golden boot winning campaign.

With the three international caps, coach Eric Tinkler will hope he has found a reliable goalscorer in Mani after swak first-half of the PSL season. 📝| Cape Town City is delighted to confirm the signing of Cameroon international forward Bertrand Junior Mani.



Let’s welcome our new Citizen!💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/mGEL4gE3zp — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) November 12, 2022 City crashed out of African competition altogether last week and are 13th in the league, just two points off the foot of the table. Mani and the Citizens will use the World Cup break to reset and look to start on the front foot when the season resumes with the visit of Royal AM on December 30.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns claimed the Carling Black Label Cup trophy on Saturday at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium. Sundowns brushed AmaZulu aside 3-0 in the opening semifinal, with Orlando Pirates setting a final meeting with a 6-5 penalty shootout win over bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs after their semi clash finished goalless. Downs then wysed wie’s baas in South African football once again by klapping Buces 4-0.