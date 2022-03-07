Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler was happy to escape with a vital 2-1 PSL win over Sekhukhune on Saturday, but warned his players not to get complacent.

City took an early lead at Cape Town Stadium, when Craig Martin reacted first to force home Khanyisa Mayo’s second-minute shot.

But a defensive mistake allowed Yusuf Maart to equalise on 18 minutes, before Mayo restored City’s lead with a neat curler.

After the break, though, the Citizens wasted a klomp kanse to put the game to bed and had to defend for their lives for the three points that lifted them to sixth in the standings.

And coach Tinklers said afterwards: “It was always going to be a tough game against Sekhukhune, they have shown this season that they are a tough team to beat.

“We lost there earlier in the season after dominating.

“But we got an early goal, catching them on the counter this time.

“In the second half we were woeful in front goal and I’ll take the 2-1.”

