Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler says his manne must lift their game to continue their hunt for African competition.

City go into the final eight games of the PSL season in fifth place, but just four points outside the Caf Champions League spots and two off Confederation Cup qualification.

But to reach those objectives, Tinkler says his Citizens must work extra hard to continue their five-match run of three wins and two draws when they host bottom-club Baroka on Sunday.

Coming back from the international week, Tinkler says: “Breaking the momentum is not ideal. We want to build on the good results.

“We’re playing at home, so we have to be confident.

“My expectation from the squad is hard work - a lot of hard work. I want to see more high-intensity football from them.

“The conviction and work ethic is what we need to stay in the hunt.”

