Cape Town City are chasing two early away goals at Petro de Luanda today at 5pm and then anything can happen. With the Citizens looking to overturn a helse 3-0 deficit from last week’s Caf Champions League second preliminary round first leg, midfielder Taahir

Goedeman insists they have not given up on their African dream. Ahead of Friday’s clash at the Estadio 11 de Novembro, the scorer of City’s first and only Champions League goal says: “The message from the coaches was to try and get two early goals and put them under pressure from the word go. “I believe in my team, we can overcome this mountain because we don’t give up.”