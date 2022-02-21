Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan says Saturday night’s 3-2 Premier League defeat to Tottenham is a moerse wake-up call.

The result at the Etihad, coupled with Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Norwich earlier in the day, means the champions’ lead at the top of the standings has been cut to six points with Reds still holding a game in hand.

While Gundogan insists there is no reason to panic yet, he warns: “Sometimes you have these kind of games and you need to learn from it.

“It’s a wake-up call for us. There’s still a long way to go.

“It’s not a situation that we’re not used to. We know from recent years that Liverpool are always contenders. They’re always up there. We know they’ll try everything to make our lives as difficult as possible.

“The good thing is that they still need to come here to the Etihad, but there are still many games to go.”

After Dejan Kulusevski’s fourth-minute opener, Gundogan levelled the score after 33 minutes.

But Harry Kane headed a dramatic last-gasp winner after his first on the hour mark was cancelled out by Riyad Mahrez’s penalty in the second minute of injury time.

After snapping Spurs’ three-match losing streak, Kane says: “We lost three games in a row but we still believed and worked really hard.

“When you face Manchester City, you maybe think this isn’t the best time but we thought maybe it is the best time to face them.”

[email protected]