Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric says they will show Manchester City wie’s baas when the two teams clash at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight at 9pm. Trailing 4-3 after last week’s Champions League semifinal first leg at the Etihad Stadium, Modric is confident that the “world’s best team” can bounce back and book a place in the Paris final on May 28.

Chasing a fifth European Cup title with Los Blancos, the Croatian says: “We have to show them we’re Real Madrid, show everyone we’re the best team in the world. “We’re confident we can come back. We’ve got amazing players, all with strong personalities. “A lot have made history for this club. We know what we have to do on the pitch.”

But City kingpin Kevin de Bruyne reckons that they’ll just have to repeat the result from last week to prove that they are the dikdinge who will meet the winners of last night’s semi between Liverpool and Villarreal at the Stade de France. DETERMINED: Kevin de Bruyne The Belgian playmaker says: “If we play how we played last week, we have the potential to be one of the best [teams in the world]. “I back my team to perform at the high level necessary to win that game. We'll try to get the best out of ourselves and hopefully progress to Paris.”