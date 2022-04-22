Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is paaping as defensive injuries continue to mount for his Premier League leaders.

Guardiola withdrew Nathan Ake at halftime in Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over Brighton, which took them back at the top of the summit by a single point from Liverpool.

And the Spaniard also revealed that John Stones will have to check out a tight hamstring before tomorrow’s 4pm visit of relegation fighters Watford.

With Ake already covering for Kyle Walker (ankle) and Joao Cancelo (suspended), Guardiola’s options are running thin.

PAAPING: Guardiola

He says: “Hopefully it is not muscular because we have problems in that position. We will see.”

Having warned his team that anything other than victory in elk van hul laaste six games will cost them the title, he adds: “Liverpool are going to win all the games.

“We know Watford. With Roy Hodgson, he always created a problem with Crystal Palace when he was there.

“It is just six games. I am pretty sure we are going to do our best and after that we will see what happens.”

[email protected]