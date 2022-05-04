Cape Town City will go out to turn up the heat on Royal AM in their race for a Caf Champions League spot. Third on the PSL log, City go to Chippa United at 5pm looking for three points to put themselves two ahead of their second-placed KZN rivals before their 7.30pm kickoff at Maritzburg.

With four games to go, any slip-up could cost the Citizens dearly. But after a goalless draw with Mamelodi Sundowns and a 2-1 win over Caf hopefuls Kaizer Chiefs last week, City winger Craig Martin says they have no choice but to kap aan. He says: “The coaches have been working hard to make sure we don’t get complacent, this is something we have to take responsibility for as players. “It’s up to us to keep the momentum going and make sure we stay on track to get the Champions League place.