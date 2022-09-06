Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo believes the Citizens are back ahead of Tuesday’s 7.30pm PSL clash against Sekhukhune United at Athlone Stadium. Mayo and his spanmaats come into the game on the back of two straight league wins, after beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 two weeks ago and a 1-0 win over TS Galaxy at the weekend.

And for Mayo, who scored the winners at Galaxy on Saturday night, it’s a sign that City are turning the corner after a slow start. PRAGMATIC: Boss Eric Tinkler Looking to make it three in a row against the second-from-bottom team in the league, the in-form striker says: “We’re starting to pick up now after a tough start to the season. “I can say ‘we’re back’. We’ve been putting in the work.

"As a team, we have to be consistent and then we will get the results. "We haven't been playing bad football, but we haven't been getting the results."



City enter a new phase of their campaign this week, kicking off their maiden Caf Champions League adventure when they hosts Congolese side AS Otoho on Saturday in a first-round group-stage qualifier.

And coach Eric Tinkler wants to see his side be more ruthless after a lack of clinical finishing has cost them big time in the early stages of the season. With a win in City's first test this week possibly taking them as high as second on the log tonight, Tinkler says it's all about making the most of their opportunities. He says: "Taking out chances has been an issue for us since the beginning of the season and it's something that we have to continue working on."