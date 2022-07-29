South Africa’s women’s cricket team will make history at 11am on Saturday when they face New Zealand in the country’s first ever cricket match at the Commonwealth Games. Cricket will be played at these Games in Birmingham for the first time ever, with Proteas vice captain Chloe Tryon over the moon about making history on Saturday.

About last night 🎇#B2022 opening ceremony with @TeamSA2024 pic.twitter.com/NUZqgviyqa — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 29, 2022 With the Games kicking off today, Tryon says: “We were really excited when we heard the news that we’re going to be at the Commonwealth games to represent Team SA. “The girls are eager to get out there.” South Africa is currently buzzing after Banyana Banyana won the Women’s African Cup of Nations for the first time last weekend.

Tryon believes they have what it takes to leave a legacy and says: “We start off with New Zealand - they are a tough team to play, we’ve played a lot of cricket against them so we know what we’re up against. It’s England and Sri Lanka after that, hopefully can win… “We are looking forward to it and to win a gold medal as well as make a lot of friends on the outside.” Ladies and gentlemen of Mzansi, the 2022 @birminghamcg22 Commonwealth Games are officially open! 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#TeamSA



📷 @thecgf pic.twitter.com/q5HJYPjQur — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) July 28, 2022 Tryon also believes this event will help grow women’s cricket and adds: “We want more cricket to be played. This Commonwealth Games are big for us, we want to leave a legacy. To be in this event will be fantastic.”