Having run out his contract with the Soweto giants at the end of last season, the Zimbabwean ace is a free agent.

But Amakhosi have revealed that they have offered the 32-year-old winger a new deal. However, Chiefs have not heard back from the former Cape Town Spurs and Mamelodi Sundowns star, with Billiat not responding to any of the calls made or messages sent after leaving the club at the end of the month.

Speaking on Radio2000 on Monday, the club’s media manager Vina Maphosa says: “This is a very technical situation. We can’t say he's gone AWOL but on humanitarian grounds, we are concerned.

“Khama is a marquee player and still very important to us, that’s why we offered him a new contract.”