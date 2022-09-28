South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning winger Cheslin Kolbe says France are “favourites” for next year’s competition.
Les Bleus emphatically beat New Zealand in November before winning their first Six Nations title since 2010 in March.
The tournament hosts are in Pool A with three-time winners the All Blacks, Italy, Uruguay and Japan.
#Springboks' Cheslin Kolbe on #RWC2023:— Illtud W. Dafydd (@IlltudDafydd) September 26, 2022
"I think the French boys are definitely the favourites going into the World Cup"
Via @CanalplusRugby #NuitDuRugby pic.twitter.com/jDfTgXF8KH
And Kolbe says: “I think the French boys are definitely the favourites going into the World Cup. “Particularly with the World Cup being in France, it will be good for them.”
Kolbe’s Springboks, the champions, are in Pool B with Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.
The Toulon three-quarter missed the recent Rugby Championship for his country with a broken jaw.
He is set to return in time for the Boks’ November Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England three years on from lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan and adds; “Eleven months to the World Cup. Time’s gone quickly since Japan.
'France are definitely favourites for Rugby World Cup' - Cheslin Kolbe - Talking Rugby Union https://t.co/UU35wGE3aN— Laighin Pit (@LaighinPit) September 27, 2022
“It would be good for the Springboks to keep the trophy but France played really well at the Six Nations.”