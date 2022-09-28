Les Bleus emphatically beat New Zealand in November before winning their first Six Nations title since 2010 in March.

South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning winger Cheslin Kolbe says France are “favourites” for next year’s competition.

The tournament hosts are in Pool A with three-time winners the All Blacks, Italy, Uruguay and Japan.

"I think the French boys are definitely the favourites going into the World Cup"



And Kolbe says: “I think the French boys are definitely the favourites going into the World Cup. “Particularly with the World Cup being in France, it will be good for them.”

Kolbe’s Springboks, the champions, are in Pool B with Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.