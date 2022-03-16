Chelsea must remain focused on their job on the pitch when they visit Lille’s hostile Stade Pierre-Mauroy in tonight’s 10pm Champions League last-16 second leg.

While the Blues have a 2-0 aggregate lead against the French side, boss Thomas Tuchel told his team to block the outside noises around the club and the crowd and know that they still have a job to do.

With Chelsea hit by financial consequences of Russian owner’s Roman Abramovich sanctions over his links with the Kremlin, there were some concerns about their trip to France because of a cap on their travelling expenses.

Luckily for the Blues, the trip and their hotel stay were apparently pre-paid and therefore the team can focus solely on winning the two-legged tie.

Tuchel warns his charges that they still have a job to do on the pitch, saying: “They [Lille] will want to win and have nothing to lose. I know they like being in these situations and they will give everything to put the pressure on us and ask questions of us.

“It’s half time right now. No match is decided by a 2-0 scoreline.”

In tonight’s other last-16 clash, Villarreal go to Juventus looking for a huge upset, with the score tied at 1-1.

Villarreal coach Unai Emery, who led his team to Europa League glory last season, says: “There are still 90 minutes to go and we’ll give our all. We need to go to Turin and win.”

