Abramovich was sanctioned for his ties to the Vladimir Putin regime that invaded Ukraine in February.

The UK government has greenlit US sports tycoon Todd Boehly’s £4.25bn takeover of Chelsea after making sure that outgoing Russian owner Roman Abramovich doesn’t get a cent.

A government release reads: “Following extensive work, we are now satisfied that the full proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual.

“We will now begin the process of ensuring the proceeds of the sale are used for humanitarian causes in Ukraine, supporting victims of the war.”

According to reports, the Blues will now get a massive £200m cash injection to rebuild Thomas Tuchel’s squad after seeing the likes of centrebacks Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen jump ship.