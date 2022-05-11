The Blues are third on the log and any dropped points can open the door for four-placed Arsenal (one point behind) and Tottenham (five), who meet on Thursday night, with two games to play after this round.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel warned his players to step up against relegation strugglers Leeds United tonight (8.30pm) or it could cost them a top-four finish.

With their Elland Road hosts in the third relegation spot, Tuchel knows it won’t be straight forward for his Blues who have just one win in their lats five games.

Having cancelled Monday’s day off to get an extra training, he says: “This is a match for [Leeds] when it’s do or die.

‘’It’s like a Cup of match and the atmosphere will be like this, I’m looking forward to it actually. We will feel it straight away so we will need to step up“