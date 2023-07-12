The 22-year-old is not shy about trying to lure the 29-year-old, who was spotted in England recently, to Stamford Bridge, telling Argentine newspaper Ole: “I read something about it, we’ll see. I really hope he can join us.

Argentina midfiedler Enzo Fernandez is drukking hard to have fellow World Cup winner Paulo Dybala join him at Chelsea.

“I talked to him and told him I’m waiting for him for an asado [a braai]. I need a mate to share the drink around here.”

Meanwhile, wantaway Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly planning to stay away from today’s first day of preseason as he looks to force a move to Inter Milan.

Lukaku spent last season at San Siro on loan and is desperate to make the deal permanent and according to the UK Telegraph, the Belgian is niks lus for a return to the Blues.