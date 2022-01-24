Chelsea beat Tottenham again this season, winning last night’s Premier League clash 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Their first league win in four games keeps the Blues one point behind second-placed Liverpool, having played two games more.

For the Spurs, they are two off fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand for Antonio Conte’s manne.

The Blues were on top from the first whistle, with Romelu Lukaku threatening.

But with a finishing touch missing in the first half, it was Spurs who had the ball in the net first in the 40th minute.

Harry Kane and Thiago Silva raced for the ball into the box and a slight push in the back by the former on the Brazilian defender sent him sprawling before Kane fired into the bottom corner.

But after a VAR check the goal was disallowed.

After the break, though, the hosts took the game by the scruff of the neck and grabbed the opener.

Callum Hudson-Odoi left Japhet Tanganga in his dust and found Hachim Ziyech on the opposite flank and and the Moroccan curled an absolute stunner into the top corner with Hugo Lloris left a spectator.

And they doubled the lead seven minutes later, with Thiago Silva flicking a Mason Mount freekick across the goal and into the bottom corner.

There was no comeback from Spurs after their crazy last fightback against Leicester last week as the Blues made it four wins from four against their London rivals this season.

[email protected]