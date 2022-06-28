Jones is currently under fire in England after the team finished third in the Six Nations and then also went on to lose 52-21 to the Barbarians.

Former Australia coach and current Argentina mentor Michael Cheika says the English must not write off coach Eddie Jones just yet.

Gearing up for their first Test against Australia Down Under, Cheika tells the Daily Mail: “Eddie has done a fantastic job with England.

UNDER FIRE: Jones

“I know they go up and down with him, but he’s been there for more than six years and not many England coaches have lasted that long – and achieved the sorts of results that he’s been able to achieve…

“Eddie has done that big World Cup mix-around like he did during the last cycle as well. He mixes it up and sees who is up for it and who’s ready to go next. Then he’ll narrow it down as it gets nearer to the tournament.